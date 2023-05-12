‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual WLOC Radio Clothes for Kids fundraiser is now in its 25th year. The organizers of the nonprofit’s cookout hope to reach $500,000 for the first time.

Clothes for Kids was founded in 1998 when Dewayne Forbis and his late wife, Carol, saw a need in the community for kids that did not have adequate clothing. Forbis says that since then, the program has grown exponentially.

“In 1998, it was not organized as far as getting the family resource centers involved. My late wife, Carol, and I went and shopped and delivered these clothes to needy families that needed them,” said Forbis.

Though from the beginning, Forbis says that the event already had an impact on the community.

He recollected, “We’d see a lot of kids cry when we handed presents through the door, knowing that they were clothes. And it touched us so much that we got all the family resource centers together at the first of the year with Hart County Public Schools and organized the WLOC Clothes for kids, then became a 5013-c nonprofit.”

Setting the goal of $500,000, Forbis hopes that the goal will motivate the community to continue to give back to area kids that need it most. At $10 per plate of food, the fundraiser already had hundreds of pre-orders before the event began.

“I think it’s a milestone for our community. For Hart County and Caverna Schools to know that people care and that they support this organization, and that they want to see our children have a brighter future,” Forbis said.

The funds raised help family resource centers to have emergency community funds. Wilma Bunnell, another event coordinator, says that she has seen firsthand the need for those community funds.

“A recent fire had took place on Christmas Eve, and they had three small children. That morning that we received that message, we were out shopping, we were making sure those kids had coats, making sure they had shoes and clothing, and making sure they had some toys and so forth because they had lost everything,” said Bunnell.

Braving the wind and rain throughout the day, the Hart County cookout had an impressive number of volunteers and participants ready to give however they could, hoping to raise the money to get area kids the clothes they need.

