Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle

School parents raised concerns about the alderman’s comments at a board meeting on Tuesday.
A Covenant School parent claims a Franklin alderman minimized the threat students faced when a shooter entered the Nashville school and killed six people.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School parents are asking a Franklin alderman to resign.

It comes after Alderman Gabrielle Hanson went on a local podcast and claimed The Covenant School shooter, Audrey Hale, was part of a love triangle with Covenant School staff.

Metro Nashville Police Department said the idea of a love triangle never came up in their investigation and believe Alderman Hanson’s claim to be false.

Covenant parent calls for Franklin alderman to resign

WSMV4 tried to get in touch with Hanson on Thursday, but she never answered or returned our calls.

Now, Covenant parents want to hear from her after she claimed Hale had a target.

“Every person in that building was hunted by the shooter,” said Covenant School parent Jason Rowlett at a Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting Tuesday.

Three adults and three children were killed at The Covenant School on March 27 after a shooter fired at glass doors to enter the building and carry out the attack.

Rowlett said he doesn’t buy Hanson’s belief.

“We parents walked the halls of Covenant about a week after the shooting,” Rowlett said. “We saw where the victims fell. We saw the damage throughout the school. I saw where my daughter held her friend and classmate while gunfire erupted outside her classroom door.”

Hanson also stood by her false claim in a radio interview. Rowlett said she’s using her position as an elected official. He believes people need to not look past the PTSD students are experiencing.

“It happens everyday when our children are frightened and retraumatized,” Rowlett said. “When our children hear a loud noise at a supermarket or a restaurant, or a car backfires, or a gun is fired at a track meet to start a race.”

That’s why he wants Franklin to be represented by someone else.

“The 13 Covenant students who live in Franklin deserve better,” Rowlett said. “The 15 individual parents of those children deserve better. The five Covenant faculty members, heroes who live in Franklin, deserve better, and let me remind you that one of the adult victims in this tragedy was a longtime Franklin resident.”

Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting

The City of Franklin said it had received 60 complaints about Hanson. Those will be reviewed by the Ethics Commission on May 17. If any complaints violate an ethics policy then a public hearing will be held for Hanson.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

Richardsville Fire responds to accident on Benleo Road
Richardsville Fire responds to accident on Benleo Road
Meet the Governor Candidates: Robbie Smith
Meet the Governor Candidates: Robbie Smith
Vehicle with heavy damage after running 80-100 feet off the roadway.
Richardsville Fire Department responds to single-vehicle accident on Benleo Road
Greenwood Gators academic team to compete at national championship
Greenwood Gators academic team to compete at national championship
Early in-person voting happening in Warren County
Early in-person voting happening in Warren County