Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit

The country musician is being accused of sexual abuse by his former manager.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen(PRNewswire)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: May. 12, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association wasted no time in removing a famous artist from the main stage at this year’s CMA Fest after troubling allegations surfaced on Thursday.

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday against country musician Jimmie Allen, claiming he sexually assaulted his former day-to-day manager for more than two years and the management company, Wide Open Music, knew about the abuse and continually worked to cover it up and dismissed it as “harmless behavior.”

Related Coverage:
Country music star Jimmie Allen accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by former manager

The lawsuit states that at one point, the manager even requested her company assign her to a different artist, but was denied and forced to work with him anyway. It also claims the former manager was warned that Allen “could be challenging by pushing inappropriate boundaries,” and described him as “promiscuous but ‘harmless.’”

The fallout for Allen was swift, as he was dropped within hours from this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville. When the artists were first announced in March, Allen was slated to perform on Nissan Stadium’s main stage, along with Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw.

Jimmie Allen was set to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium prior to the accusations.
Jimmie Allen was set to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium prior to the accusations.(CMA FEST)

Allen is noticeably absent from the main stage lineup on the CMA Fest website, and the CMA confirmed the decision on Friday morning:

In response to the allegations, Allen released a statement on Thursday:

This year’s CMA Fest is June 8-11 in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Meredith was driving on I-65 to Bowling Green with her granddaughter, when her car was...
Cave City woman’s car struck by lightning while driving on interstate
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle

Latest News

lightning
WBKO talks safety after lightning strikes woman’s car
‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
Barren County students bring ‘ag wagon’ back to life
Barren County students bring ‘ag wagon’ back to life
Olmstead Elementary holds memorial service for 'Murtle' the Turtle
Olmstead Elementary holds memorial service for 'Murtle' the Turtle
Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky
Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky