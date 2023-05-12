Keep the rain gear handy!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple of rounds of showers will be likely on this morning.

A few more isolated showers are possible later this afternoon. It won’t be a complete washout, so there will be some dry time if you need to run any errands. Saturday will be similar, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-80s! We are watching the likelihood of a couple of stronger storms on Saturday. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has most of the WBKO viewing area under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Chances for severe weather don’t look highly favorable, but a few of us may see some gusty wind and heavy rain on Saturday. Rain chances look to decrease as we head into the middle of next week, it’ll be prime-time lawn mowing conditions!

