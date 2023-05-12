Med Center Health purchases new physical therapy equipment with award

Sternberg said the adaptability of the equipment plays a big role in better accommodating patients with sensory processing issues.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having been awarded $8,000 from a team up with WHAS’s “Crusade for Children,” Med Center Health has purchased a C-Arm Swing for their physical therapy unit.

“Anytime you get pediatric equipment, it’s not cheap, and take some funding for sure. So anytime you get something this big, and this adaptable, it’s awesome,” said Megan Sternberg, a physical therapist with Med Center Health.

The swing can accommodate up to 800 pounds and comes with different swing seats and additions to better help patients and allow therapists to be more hands-on.

“As a therapist you want to be able to sit with your kids, sometimes you want to be able to move with your kids,” Sternberg said. “You can sit with a kid that’s dependent, needs your help, or wants to go on the swing but can’t sit by themselves, you get to be able to do that as well.”

Sternberg said the adaptability of the equipment plays a big role in better accommodating patients with sensory processing issues.

“A lot of this is going to be more like weight bearing. We’ve even used it for kids that get motion sickness very easily,” Sternberg said. “Like an overstimulation, a vestibular thing, which is like mostly working on our balance, different things that we can do with that.”

Sternberg said that while things like swings may seem silly to adults, they help in creating a fun environment and putting pediatric patients at ease.

“We try to keep this place positive, whether it’s us or whether it’s the environment and how it looks,” Sternberg said. “We just try to keep it positive so that it’s not even something they really think about once they’re in here.”

For more information on Med Center Health’s Physical Therapy unit, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime
Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

Greenwood Gators academic team to compete at national championship
Greenwood Gators academic team to compete at national championship
Early in-person voting happening in Warren County
Early in-person voting happening in Warren County
Med Center Health purchases new physical therapy equipment with award
Med Center Health purchases new physical therapy equipment with award
Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Dollar General theft suspect, Car trailer theft
Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Dollar General theft suspect, Car trailer theft
Immigration Bill on its way to the senate
Immigration Bill on its way to the senate