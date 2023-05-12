Med Center Health purchases new physical therapy equipment with award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having been awarded $8,000 from a team up with WHAS’s “Crusade for Children,” Med Center Health has purchased a C-Arm Swing for their physical therapy unit.

“Anytime you get pediatric equipment, it’s not cheap, and take some funding for sure. So anytime you get something this big, and this adaptable, it’s awesome,” said Megan Sternberg, a physical therapist with Med Center Health.

The swing can accommodate up to 800 pounds and comes with different swing seats and additions to better help patients and allow therapists to be more hands-on.

“As a therapist you want to be able to sit with your kids, sometimes you want to be able to move with your kids,” Sternberg said. “You can sit with a kid that’s dependent, needs your help, or wants to go on the swing but can’t sit by themselves, you get to be able to do that as well.”

Sternberg said the adaptability of the equipment plays a big role in better accommodating patients with sensory processing issues.

“A lot of this is going to be more like weight bearing. We’ve even used it for kids that get motion sickness very easily,” Sternberg said. “Like an overstimulation, a vestibular thing, which is like mostly working on our balance, different things that we can do with that.”

Sternberg said that while things like swings may seem silly to adults, they help in creating a fun environment and putting pediatric patients at ease.

“We try to keep this place positive, whether it’s us or whether it’s the environment and how it looks,” Sternberg said. “We just try to keep it positive so that it’s not even something they really think about once they’re in here.”

