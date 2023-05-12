Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure

Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested on multiple charges, including indecent exposure.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of West Noel Avenue and Pride Avenue Thursday at 10:11 p.m. in reference to a man running around naked.

Police say upon arrival, they saw a man, later identified as Jordan Carroll, completely naked. They say Carroll was under the influence of some kind of controlled substance given his behavior.

When police asked Carroll why he was running around naked in the rain, he say it was because his clothes were dirty.

Officials say Carroll was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Meredith was driving on I-65 to Bowling Green with her granddaughter, when her car was...
Cave City woman’s car struck by lightning while driving on interstate
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle

Latest News

lightning
WBKO talks safety after lightning strikes woman’s car
Barren County students bring ‘ag wagon’ back to life
Barren County students bring ‘ag wagon’ back to life
‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
Olmstead Elementary holds memorial service for 'Murtle' the Turtle
Olmstead Elementary holds memorial service for 'Murtle' the Turtle
Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky
Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky