Richardsville Fire Department responds to single-vehicle accident on Bentleo Rd.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Fire Department was dispatched at 10:21 P.M. Thursday night for a single-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Bentleo Road.
RFD personnel confirmed a single vehicle with heavy damage and the driver was outside of the vehicle.
The driver had minor injuries and refused care from EMS but was later taken to a local hospital.
Officials determined that the vehicle had run 80-100 feet off the roadway before coming to a stop in the nearby woods.
Assisting agencies on scene were WCSO, KSP and Medical Center EMS.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we receive them.
