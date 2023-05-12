Richardsville Fire Department responds to single-vehicle accident on Bentleo Rd.

Vehicle with heavy damage after running 80-100 feet off the roadway.
Vehicle with heavy damage after running 80-100 feet off the roadway.(Richardsville Fire Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Fire Department was dispatched at 10:21 P.M. Thursday night for a single-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Bentleo Road.

RFD personnel confirmed a single vehicle with heavy damage and the driver was outside of the vehicle.

The driver had minor injuries and refused care from EMS but was later taken to a local hospital.

Officials determined that the vehicle had run 80-100 feet off the roadway before coming to a stop in the nearby woods.

Assisting agencies on scene were WCSO, KSP and Medical Center EMS.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we receive them.

