Ryan Quarles visits South Central Kentucky on “Big Red Truck” tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day is on Tuesday, May 16. Several candidates in their respective races are making one last round of campaign visits across the Commonwealth to earn those last-minute votes.

Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky and Candidate for Governor, Ryan Quarles, visited Barren County and Warren County on Friday as a part of his Big Red Truck Tour across Kentucky.

It was an attempt to get people to go to the polls and vote in the 2023 Kentucky Primary. Quarles said he and his campaign team have visited every county in Kentucky at least once during his campaign.

“We have a 120-county strategy. We are putting, not only the grassroots to work, but we are also putting in the effort that is required to win the race this fall. It will probably be the most high-profile race in America,” said Quarles.

Despite having heavy competition in the race for the Republican ticket for Governor, Quarles said he is focused on winning his campaign and his campaign alone.

“The only poll I am worried about is what is going to happen on May 16. I feel like the polls have often been wrong,” said Quarles. “We have a lot of historic examples of that. I plan on winning on Tuesday and we are going to keep it positive.”

The 2023 Kentucky Primary is projected to have a low voter turnout, but Quarles is trying to change that with this campaign tour across the state. A last-ditch effort of sorts, in order to get people to vote for him in this election.

Quarles has been on the campaign trail for quite some time now, adding that he would be the best candidate to unseat Governor Andy Beshear in November.

“We are the campaign that has a base. A strong agricultural base. We just have to get the vote out,” said Quarles.

“It is going to be a low turnout election, and we believe, with 12 candidates in the field, that we have the best chance of winning. We are so proud that we are running a race that is based on Kentucky issues and Kentucky solutions.”

Quarles and his campaign team will be hitting the road on Saturday, May 13 visiting nine counties across Kentucky. He will have visited 23 counties by the end of the Big Red Truck Tour.

