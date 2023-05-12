Ryan Quarles visits South Central Kentucky on “Big Red Truck” tour

Quarles is visiting 23 counties in a span of three days to earn last minute votes on the campaign trail
Despite having heavy competition in the race for the Republican ticket for Governor, Quarles said he is focused on winning his campaign and his campaign alone.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day is on Tuesday, May 16. Several candidates in their respective races are making one last round of campaign visits across the Commonwealth to earn those last-minute votes.

Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky and Candidate for Governor, Ryan Quarles, visited Barren County and Warren County on Friday as a part of his Big Red Truck Tour across Kentucky.

It was an attempt to get people to go to the polls and vote in the 2023 Kentucky Primary. Quarles said he and his campaign team have visited every county in Kentucky at least once during his campaign.

“We have a 120-county strategy. We are putting, not only the grassroots to work, but we are also putting in the effort that is required to win the race this fall. It will probably be the most high-profile race in America,” said Quarles.

Despite having heavy competition in the race for the Republican ticket for Governor, Quarles said he is focused on winning his campaign and his campaign alone.

“The only poll I am worried about is what is going to happen on May 16. I feel like the polls have often been wrong,” said Quarles. “We have a lot of historic examples of that. I plan on winning on Tuesday and we are going to keep it positive.”

The 2023 Kentucky Primary is projected to have a low voter turnout, but Quarles is trying to change that with this campaign tour across the state. A last-ditch effort of sorts, in order to get people to vote for him in this election.

Quarles has been on the campaign trail for quite some time now, adding that he would be the best candidate to unseat Governor Andy Beshear in November.

“We are the campaign that has a base. A strong agricultural base. We just have to get the vote out,” said Quarles.

“It is going to be a low turnout election, and we believe, with 12 candidates in the field, that we have the best chance of winning. We are so proud that we are running a race that is based on Kentucky issues and Kentucky solutions.”

Quarles and his campaign team will be hitting the road on Saturday, May 13 visiting nine counties across Kentucky. He will have visited 23 counties by the end of the Big Red Truck Tour.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky
Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky
South Warren student earns honor of Presidential Scholar
South Warren student earns honor of Presidential Scholar
Now in its' 25th year, organizers hope that the fundraiser will raise $500,000.
‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
Oliveira Antunes was awarded the honor of Presidential Scholar.
South Warren student earns honor of Presidential Scholar