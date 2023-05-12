Search warrant recovers stolen truck, drugs in Ohio County

Officials say they found guns, meth and a stolen vehicle on Paul Howard's property in...
Officials say they found guns, meth and a stolen vehicle on Paul Howard's property in Whitesville, KY.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several law enforcement agencies in Ohio County arrested a man after finding he had stolen a truck.

On Wednesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office along with Daviess County deputies and state police served a warrant on Stillhouse Lane in Whitesville.

The home belonged to Paul Howard, 47, of Daviess County.

Deputies say they found guns and meth inside the house, as well as the stolen vehicle on the property.

Howard was arrested at a home on Collier Road in Daviess County.

He’s facing stolen property and drug possession charges.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime
Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

Greenwood Gators academic team to compete at national championship
Greenwood Gators academic team to compete at national championship
Early in-person voting happening in Warren County
Early in-person voting happening in Warren County
Med Center Health purchases new physical therapy equipment with award
Med Center Health purchases new physical therapy equipment with award
Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Dollar General theft suspect, Car trailer theft
Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Dollar General theft suspect, Car trailer theft
Immigration Bill on its way to the senate
Immigration Bill on its way to the senate