Search warrant recovers stolen truck, drugs in Ohio County

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several law enforcement agencies in Ohio County arrested a man after finding he had stolen a truck.

On Wednesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office along with Daviess County deputies and state police served a warrant on Stillhouse Lane in Whitesville.

The home belonged to Paul Howard, 47, of Daviess County.

Deputies say they found guns and meth inside the house, as well as the stolen vehicle on the property.

Howard was arrested at a home on Collier Road in Daviess County.

He’s facing stolen property and drug possession charges.

