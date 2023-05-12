Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this week. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana woman and a horse are dead after police say a buggy was struck by a utility truck Friday morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders were called regarding a crash on County Road 800 at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a horse-drawn buggy and a Ford F-350 utility truck involved in the crash.

Investigators said the utility truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, failed to pass the buggy and ended up striking it from behind.

The female driver of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the horse also died from its injuries.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood...
Search continues for 7-year-old boy who went missing during family fishing trip
Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions
Now in its' 25th year, organizers hope that the fundraiser will raise $500,000.
‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
Biden commends Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for collaboration on migration