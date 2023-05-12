Showers & storms likely over the next few days

A summer-like pattern ramps up into this weekend
By Dana Money
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s beginning to look a lot like summer - in the tune of Michael Bublé's “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” We are feeling MUGGY with those afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

A couple of rounds of showers will be likely on Friday, once in the morning, and scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. It won’t be a complete washout, so there will be some dry time if you need to run any errands. Saturday will be similar, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-80s! We are watching the likelihood of a couple of stronger storms on Saturday. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has most of the WBKO viewing area under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Chances for severe weather don’t look highly favorable, but a few of us may see some gusty wind and heavy rain on Saturday. Precip chances look to decrease as we head into the middle of next week, it’ll be prime-time lawn mowing conditions!

