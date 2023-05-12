Some Storms Over The Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather looks mainly quiet for your Friday evening plans; nothing more than an isolated shower or two. Another round of showers and storms are possible on the overnight.

Passing showers early Saturday morning, with a few more during the afternoon. May be looking at a complex of storms Sunday night.

There will be a few showers to start your Saturday, then a couple more are likely to developing during the afternoon. The storm threat on Mother’s Day may hold off until Sunday evening when a complex of showers and storms rolls through after dark. Strong winds are the greatest risk with these storms.

Scattered storms are more likely as we get close to the evening hours on Sunday. (David Wolter)

Some cooler and drier air is due in next week and that should limit storm chances. Expect highs in the middle and upper 70s, with lows slipping into the 50s.

