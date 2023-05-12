Some Storms Over The Weekend

By David Wolter
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather looks mainly quiet for your Friday evening plans; nothing more than an isolated shower or two. Another round of showers and storms are possible on the overnight.

Passing showers early Saturday morning, with a few more during the afternoon. May be looking at a complex of storms Sunday night.

There will be a few showers to start your Saturday, then a couple more are likely to developing during the afternoon. The storm threat on Mother’s Day may hold off until Sunday evening when a complex of showers and storms rolls through after dark. Strong winds are the greatest risk with these storms.

Scattered storms are more likely as we get close to the evening hours on Sunday.
Scattered storms are more likely as we get close to the evening hours on Sunday.(David Wolter)

Some cooler and drier air is due in next week and that should limit storm chances. Expect highs in the middle and upper 70s, with lows slipping into the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

Won't be a constant rain, but enough to possibly disrupt some of those outdoor plans.
Some Storms Over The Weekend
Keep the rain gear handy!
Keep the rain gear handy!
Keep the rain gear handy!
Keep the rain gear handy!
A summer-like pattern ramps up into this weekend
Showers & storms likely over the next few days