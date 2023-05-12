South Warren student earns honor of Presidential Scholar

Oliveira Antunes was awarded the honor of Presidential Scholar.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beatriz Oliveara-Antunes, a senior at South Warren High School, was awarded the honor of Presidential Scholar.

The award is reserved for those that show exceptional leadership, service to others, and academic excellence.

Oliveira-Antunes is heavily involved in school as president of two clubs and social media manager of another while managing her AP classes. She says that the news came as a surprise.

“Two days ago, I got home from school and I was waiting on some other news, but when I opened my email, there was an email from the government and I was like, ‘That’s crazy!” said Oliveira-Antunes.

Since coming to the United States from Brazil, she says that her parents have been her largest supporters through high school and through her college applications.

“I was so excited, my mom and I were crying and jumping up and down. It’s definitely one of my favorite memories from this year,” she said.

In the fall, Oliveira-Antunes will be heading to Vanderbilt University on a full scholarship to study biochemistry and Spanish.

“I fell in love with humanitarian medicine. I just want to help those that don’t have access to healthcare throughout the world. I’m originally from Brazil, so I’ve seen a lot of different sides of healthcare, so I really want to help people,” she shared.

