St. Jude and WBKO team up for 2023 Dream Home Giveaway

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home tickets are now on sale. The dream home is 2200 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms worth $336,000.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of the year again! WBKO is teaming up with St. Jude for the 2023 Dream Home Giveaway.

The dream home is 2200 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms worth $336,000. Other prizes will be up for grabs such as a John Deere Riding Lawnmower and STIHL Tool Package worth $8,000, a $10,000 shopping spree at BG Home Furnishings, and $4,800 towards gas and groceries from the Houchen’s Food Group.

This is the 19th year for Bowling Green’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Over those years, you have contributed $12,000,000 to the fight against childhood cancer. And you have helped the cure rate grow from 20% to 80%.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home tickets are now on sale. To get yours, you can go to our website or www.stjude.org.

You can also get your tickets by phone at 800-834-5461.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

The Kentucky Department of Education announced alongside the U.S. Department of Education...
Warren County student among 3 named as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Barren County High School Greenhouse
Greenhouse sale ending Friday at Barren County High School
Alex Taylor is a 7th grader at Barren County Middle School that spends his free time helping...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Alex Taylor
Katelyn Simpson has been a board member of CASA of South Central KY for the past seven years,...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Katelyn Simpson