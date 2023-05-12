St. Jude and WBKO team up for 2023 Dream Home Giveaway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of the year again! WBKO is teaming up with St. Jude for the 2023 Dream Home Giveaway.

The dream home is 2200 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms worth $336,000. Other prizes will be up for grabs such as a John Deere Riding Lawnmower and STIHL Tool Package worth $8,000, a $10,000 shopping spree at BG Home Furnishings, and $4,800 towards gas and groceries from the Houchen’s Food Group.

This is the 19th year for Bowling Green’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Over those years, you have contributed $12,000,000 to the fight against childhood cancer. And you have helped the cure rate grow from 20% to 80%.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home tickets are now on sale. To get yours, you can go to our website or www.stjude.org.

You can also get your tickets by phone at 800-834-5461.

