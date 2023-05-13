Cave City woman’s car struck by lightning while driving on interstate

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a normal start to the day for Michelle Meredith as she got ready to drive from Cave City to Bowling Green Monday morning.

Michelle is a teacher at Foundation Christian Academy who drove her granddaughter Addie to school that morning.

She said there was some rain and storms as they were driving on I-65.

“All of a sudden, I saw this streak of something next to the mirror where the passenger side where Addie was sitting up front,” Meredith said.

She would later learn that ‘streak’ was lightning that struck their car, coming through the back window and out to the side of the car.

“I heard like a big noise, it scared me. And I looked at Mimi, and she asked me if I was okay three times,” said Meredith’s granddaughter Addie, a third-grade student at Foundation Christian Academy.

Meredith pulled the car over to the emergency lane on the interstate and started calling her husband, but no answer.

Then, she started smelling smoke and noticed smoke coming from the hood of the car.

Both immediately got out of the car and called 911.

Cave City Fire Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene, where upon arrival found the car on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and determined the cause of it to be lightning.

“When we looked under the hood, everything under the hood is melted, completely melted,” Meredith said. “So it’s a total. It’s a total loss.”

A common misconception is that the car’s rubber tires protect you when lightning strikes. However, the National Weather Service and local fire officials say it’s the metal roof and sides of the car that protects you.

“If you’re inside with the door shut and windows up, you’re safe. You just may have to call a tow truck because your car may stop working,” said Bowling Green Fire Department Public Information Officer Katie McKee.

Meredith agreed and said she was glad she and her granddaughter are okay after an eventful Monday morning.

“I think I think overall, you’re still safe when you’re in the car when there’s a storm like that coming,” said Meredith. “And of course, you know, we believe God was watching over us and taking care of us.”

