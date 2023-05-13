Hot Rods clinch series over Crawdads with 5-4 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nick Schnell connected for his second home run in back-to-back nights, and J.J. Goss tossed a career-high 6.0 innings that elevated the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-14) to a 5-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads (12-17) on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning off Hickory starter Matt Brosky. Shane Sasaki reached on an error, Bob Seymour singled to center, and Matthew Dyer singled to left that loaded the bases. Willy Vasquez plated Sasaki on an infield single that put Bowling Green up 1-0. Hickory tied it up at 1-1 in the bottom of the third off Hot Rods starter Goss with a solo homer by Cody Freeman.

The Hot Rods answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning, starting with a solo homer from Nick Schnell to make it a 2-1 ballgame. Oniell Manzueta walked, moved up to third on a throwing error, and scored on an RBI single by Nate Soria that gave the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead.

Bowling Green increased their lead in the bottom of the sixth against Hickory reliever Aidan Anderson. Manzueta walked and scored on an RBI triple from Blake Robertson that moved the score to 4-1. Carson Williams made it a 5-1 game by plating Robertson on a double to left.

Hickory scored two runs in the eighth and a run in the ninth, but Kyle Whitten struck out Daniel Mateo for the final out of the game, pushing Bowling Green to a 5-4 victory.

Goss (1-1) tossed 6.0 innings, letting up a run on three hits, two walks, and six strikeouts to earn the win. Brosky (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing three runs on five hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Whitten (2) secured his second save while allowing an unearned run on a hit, two walks, and two strikeouts in the ninth.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is sending RHP Ben Peoples (0-2, 3.52) to the mound, while Hickory is starting RHP Josh Stephan (3-1, 1.80).

