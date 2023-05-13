Landon Copass signs to Brescia University for basketball

Landon Copass signs LOI to play collegiate basketball at Brescia University
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Legacy Christian Academy’s Landon Copass signed his letter of intent to further his education and play college basketball at Brescia University.

The senior point guard is a two-time KCAA First Team All-State and All-Region selection.

In his senior season, Copass averaged 21.5 points (3rd in the KCAA), 9 assists (led the KCAA), 7.8 rebounds (6th in the KCAA), and 6.1 steals per game (led the KCAA).

Copass also surpassed 1,000 points in his career last year and was a KCAA Player of the Year nominee and runner-up.

Copass helped lead the Eagles to two straight 20-win seasons and two appearances in the KCAA State Championship where he was a First Team All-Tournament selection both years.

