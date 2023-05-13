Paramedics help save newborn kittens that couldn’t move or breathe after birth

Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help...
Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help after being born.(Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - First responders in Pennsylvania say they were able to save a half-dozen kittens that were brought to them for help.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said its team helped six newborn cats that were in distress on Tuesday.

Paramedics said a woman came to their medic station with a box of kittens that were rolled into a ball. They had their umbilical cords wrapped around their necks, unable to move or breathe.

According to the team, two of the kittens had the placenta covering the airways.

The crew said they were able to grab the necessary equipment to cut the cords and help all of the kittens get back to breathing.

First responders said they were greeted with a “meow” from the group as a thank you after the procedure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
‘Clothes for Kids’ hopes to raise half a million dollars through annual fundraiser
Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky
Ryan Quarles visits Bowling Green apart of his "Big Red Truck" tour across Kentucky
Cave City woman’s car struck by lightning while driving on interstate
Cave City woman’s car struck by lightning while driving on interstate
Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority investigating horse deaths following Churchill Downs...
Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority investigating horse deaths following Churchill Downs derby
South Warren student earns honor of Presidential Scholar
South Warren student earns honor of Presidential Scholar