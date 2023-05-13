WBKO talks safety after lightning strikes woman’s car

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was something Cave City Fire Department called a rare occurrence.

Michelle Meredith was driving on I-65 to from Cave City to Bowling Green Monday morning with her granddaughter when her car was struck by lightning.

“I think came in through the back window, and close to where the antenna is, and then it went out the side of the car. They’re like to large holes that look like bullet holes on the side of the car, and we think maybe that’s where it entered and exited,” Meredith said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire, but the car is totaled.

“I think it was really kind of a freak accident that it happened,” said Meredith. “We were just in the right place at the wrong time.”

According to Britannica, the odds of someone being struck by lightning in their lifetime are 1 in 15,300 and an average of 270 people in the U.S. are struck by lightning every year.

10% of that number die from the event.

Michelle and her granddaughter Addie were safe in their car when mother nature struck.

One common misconception when it comes to lightning striking a car is that the rubber tires are what protect you.

The National Weather Service says it’s actually the metal roof and sides of the car that provide protection.

“Lightning will more than likely strike the roof of the car that’s metal or an antenna and it’ll pass through to the tires and then pass on through to the ground,” Bowling Green Fire Department Public Information Officer Katie McKee said.

Another occurrence during severe weather season is lightning striking homes.

Bowling Green Fire Department says on average they responded to around five to 10 calls a year for a structure fire as a result of a lightning strike.

However, most of the time, it may only cause power outages and electronic issues.

“It’s just going to be a power outage, electronics might malfunction, you may have to replace electronics,” McKee said.

While there isn’t anything to prevent this from happening, there are ways to be lightning aware whether you’re on the road, or in your home.

If you’re indoors, health officials say ways to stay safe during a lightning storm include avoiding contact with water, not touching electronic equipment, and avoiding windows, doors porches and concrete.

If you’re outdoors, it’s important to always be aware.

“If you do find yourself outside in a lightning storm, it is better to be completely inside the car with the door shut windows up, versus leaning against a car or standing by the car,” said McKee.

