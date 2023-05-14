Allen County Scottsville’s Jordan Turner commits to play basketball at Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County Scottsville’s star player Jordan Turner signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic basketball and academic career at Lindsey Wilson college. Turner joins a long list of athletes from south central Kentucky to become a Blue Raider but he’s one of the few to sign for basketball.

“I was very excited, a little nervous, for the speech I wrote but mostly excited. I was excited for my family to be there and support me. They were blown away, my mom and dad were excited for it. My little brothers were nothing but excited for it [too].”

Jordan says he contemplated going to multiple schools but once he touched down on the Lindsey Wilson campus, the atmosphere drew him in to choosing to go there.

“I went on a few visits to a few different schools. I had a few workouts with a few teams. Honestly Lindsey Wilson just gives me the best fit. I loved coach Starks, I loved the atmosphere when I was there. I know some of guys that play there, some of the guys thats going there, I just love the atmosphere.”

Turner played varsity all four years of his high school career and he has led the patriots in scoring his last two years on the court.

“Honestly for the past two years, coach Napier has been nothing but loving. I’m really going to miss coach Napier. Most of the guys I’ve played with, I’ve grown up with, so im really going to miss that part.”

He made a big jump from his junior year to senior year averaging 11 points his junior year and jumping to 17 points and 7 rebounds a game in his final season.

Being a college athlete has always been Jordan’s dream and that dream has finally become a reality.

“It was always one of my dreams, but I never thought it would be coming into motion, halfway through my sophomore year is when I really realized it. I was going to the gym every morning, stuff like that, then I realized I was getting better, then I knew I could make it. Just kept putting in that work everyday, and now I’m here.”

Turner will turn in his Patriots blue and white and starting wearing the Blue Raiders blue and white next fall at Lindsey Wilson.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.