Beech Bend Amusement Park officially open for the 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the weather starting to warm up, it is time to gather the family or a group of friends for a trip to Beech Bend Amusement Park.

The Bowling Green staple officially opened its doors to the public for general admission today.

Beech Bend Amusement Park has rides suitable for all ages, concessions and live entertainment that make for a great family-friendly experience at the park.

“I want people to bring their friends, family and just enjoy a carefree day. Forget about all the things you have got to do at home, all the bills piling up,” said Charlotte Gonzalez, the Owner of Beech Bend Amusement Park. “Come have an enjoyable experience and create some memories.”

Beech Bend Amusement Park is adding more to a typical “day pass,” which will only add to the fun of the park.

“We have upgraded Lazer Fury 360 this year to an attraction that is included with your ticket. In previous years, it was an upcharge. Now, it will be part of any ticket purchase at Beech Bend Park,” said Gonzalez.

This year, Beech Bend Amusement Park will introduce the unusual bumper car turned laser-shooting game this summer with their new attraction, Lazer Fury 360.

Along with the addition of free access to priorly restricted areas with a ticket purchase, Beech Bend Amusement Park is bringing back an old, popular tradition.

“We are bringing back a really nice firework show this year. Our Friday Night Lights starts this year on June 30,” said Gonzalez. “It runs for five consecutive Friday nights during the month of July.”

Season passes are still available to those that interested, but any day you find yourself at Beech Bend is bound to be a good one.

“Season passes are still on sale for the low price is $74.99,” said Gonzalez. “(With the season pass) You can come every day that we are open. Those can be purchased online, or you can walk up right here to a ticket booth and purchase it right here at Beech Bend Park.”

For more information on ticket prices and park hours, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.