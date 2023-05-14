Daniel Cameron visits Bowling Green days before the 2023 Kentucky Primary

Republican Governor Candidate Daniel Cameron made a campaign stop in Bowling Green.
Republican Governor Candidate Daniel Cameron made a campaign stop in Bowling Green.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day is just days away, and candidates running in the 2023 Kentucky Primary are making their final rounds of campaigning across the Commonwealth.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, visited Bowling Green on Saturday, May 13, urging voters to cast their ballots. Saturday was the final day of early in-person voting.

Cameron visited The Good Stuff Coffee & More on Nashville Road to speak with supporters about the upcoming Kentucky Primary on Tuesday, May 16th.

He was joined by his wife, Makenze, and was introduced to the crowd by Todd Alcott, Mayor of Bowling Green, before discussing his campaign.

He covered a wide variety of topics important to the race, but none were as important as his encouragement to voters to get to the polls for the election.

“This is about you all making the decision to get to the polls, and encouraging others to get to the polls as well,” said Cameron. “That is the difference between a win and a loss on May 16th. We feel strongly about our position, but again, because of low voter turnout, we have got to get everyone to buy in. Get yourselves and your neighbors to the polls.”

The 2023 Kentucky Primary is on Tuesday, May 16th.

To find out where to vote, you can click on the official WBKO Kentucky Primary Election Guide.

