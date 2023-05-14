Gusty showers and storms possible tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a muggy Saturday! We’ll keep the mugginess as we roll into Mother’s Day along with chances for showers and storms.

Have an indoor plan for Mother's Day

We are under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. A few storms may be strong/severe with damaging winds and small hail. Make sure to stay weather aware through Mother’s Day. Rain chances will decrease as we move through next week, especially after Monday. Temperatures will stay seasonable with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows hovering in the 50s and 60s. Make some time to get outside next week, it’ll be gorgeous! Thank you to all the motherly figures out there for all you do! <3

