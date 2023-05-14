Hot Rods extend win streak to seven after 4-3 win over Crawdads

Bob Seymour homered in the first and Blake Robertson blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the third that led the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win.
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bob Seymour homered in the first and Blake Robertson blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the third that led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-14) to a 4-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads (12-18) on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hickory offense began the scoring in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples. Josh Hatcher worked a lead-off walk and scored on an RBI double from Daniel Mateo to put the Crawdads up 1-0. In the bottom of the first, Seymour tied it up with a solo homer off Crawdads starter Josh Stephan.

After the Crawdads scored a run in the top of the second, the Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Jeffry Parra doubled, and Jalen Battles walked to put runners on first and second. Robertson launched a three-run homer over the left centerfield wall to put Bowling Green up 4-2. Max Acosta hit a solo homer in the top of the third, but the Hot Rods pitching staff shut down the Hickory offense the rest of the way to secure a 4-3 win.

Antonio Jimenez (1-2) collected 3.0 shutout innings, while allowing two hits and striking out three to pick up the win. Josh Stephan (2-3) picked up the loss, letting up four runs on six hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Alfredo Zarraga earned the save, striking out two over 2.0 scoreless innings.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is sending RHP Austin Vernon (2-1, 7.16) to the mound, while Hickory is starting RHP Gavin Collyer (0-3, 5.59).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Meredith was driving on I-65 to Bowling Green with her granddaughter, when her car was...
Cave City woman’s car struck by lightning while driving on interstate
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Western Kentucky University and the City of Bowling Green are on the search for a new...
‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle

Latest News

WKU baseball beats Rice on senior day 10-2
Tops dominate on senior day and clinch series against Rice
Allen County Scottsville’s star player Jordan Turner signed his Letter of Intent to continue...
Allen County-Scottsville’s Jordan Turner commits to play basketball at Lindsey Wilson
Allen County Scottsville’s star player Jordan Turner signed his Letter of Intent to continue...
Allen County-Scottsville’s Jordan Turner commits to play basketball at Lindsey Wilson
Legacy Christian Academy’s Landon Copass signed his letter of intent to further his education...
Landon Copass signs to Brescia University for basketball