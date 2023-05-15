Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center Street home on May 12, 2023, following an investigation.(Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A recent drug tip resulted in the confiscation of several illegal drugs and a large sum of cash from a Center Street home.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says they arrested Austin H. Wallace, 20, of Bowling Green, after an investigation into the matter. The WKU Police Department also assisted in the arrest, according to a news release.

Police say they found over 12 pounds of marijuana, 1,300 THC vape cartridges (varying in purity of THC levels between 88% and 92%), 1,733 grams of THC wax and edible marijuana concentrated products, scales, a vacuum sealer, bags, two semi-automatic handguns and over $50,000 cash.

Wallace is charged with trafficking in marijuana (over five pounds, gun enhancement), second degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogens) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Wallace on May 12 around 4 p.m. at an apartment along Center Street. The arrest followed an investigation and surveillance into the matter, which was submitted to police via Crime Stoppers.

The investigation will be presented to a Warren County grand jury, according to the news release.

Submit an anonymous tip to area police if you suspect crime is happening via this website.

