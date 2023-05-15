Barren County murder trial begins Tuesday

Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22,...
Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22, of Cave City, in late 2018.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The trial of a Scottsville man is set to begin Tuesday in a case centering around the murder of a man in late 2018.

Inell D. Crayton, 27, formerly of 1366 Park St. Apt. 1 in Bowling Green, was charged with murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence after the alleged shooting death of 22-year-old KeShawn Sarver. Police say Sarver was found dead inside his Cave City apartment on Dec. 29, 2018.

Crayton confessed to shooting Sarver while speaking to police during their investigation, according to previous testimony heard in the case.

Crayton has remained lodged at the Barren County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond since Jan. 1, 2019. Several pre-trial conferences have been held since his arrest and eventual plea of not guilty. No pre-trial resolutions could be reached as of the latest court date, which was held May 9.

Two other people were indicted in connection to Sarver’s death. They included Devonja Sweat, 27, of Nashville, and Kayla Anderson, 26, of Scottsville.

Anderson remains out of jail, and her case is pending until Crayton’s case is settled.

Sweat plead guilty in May 2020 to first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence before being sentenced to 13 years. He is now lodged at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.

Crayton’s attorney is Lee Davis. John Gardner, the commonwealth’s attorney, will prosecute the case.

The trial begins at 9 a.m. inside the Barren Circuit Courtroom and is on the docket through Friday, May 19. Judge John T. Alexander will preside.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit

Latest News

Election Day.
Kentucky sees rise in registered Republican voters ahead of primary election
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
KY State Capital
Southern Kentucky locals among latest appointed to state boards, commissions
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville