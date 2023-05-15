Barren County murder trial begins Tuesday

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The trial of a Scottsville man is set to begin Tuesday in a case centering around the murder of a man in late 2018.

Inell D. Crayton, 27, formerly of 1366 Park St. Apt. 1 in Bowling Green, was charged with murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence after the alleged shooting death of 22-year-old KeShawn Sarver. Police say Sarver was found dead inside his Cave City apartment on Dec. 29, 2018.

Crayton confessed to shooting Sarver while speaking to police during their investigation, according to previous testimony heard in the case.

Crayton has remained lodged at the Barren County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond since Jan. 1, 2019. Several pre-trial conferences have been held since his arrest and eventual plea of not guilty. No pre-trial resolutions could be reached as of the latest court date, which was held May 9.

Two other people were indicted in connection to Sarver’s death. They included Devonja Sweat, 27, of Nashville, and Kayla Anderson, 26, of Scottsville.

Anderson remains out of jail, and her case is pending until Crayton’s case is settled.

Sweat plead guilty in May 2020 to first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence before being sentenced to 13 years. He is now lodged at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.

Crayton’s attorney is Lee Davis. John Gardner, the commonwealth’s attorney, will prosecute the case.

The trial begins at 9 a.m. inside the Barren Circuit Courtroom and is on the docket through Friday, May 19. Judge John T. Alexander will preside.

