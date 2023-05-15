Bowling Green mothers explain the importance of motherhood

It was a certified mom-palooza at Potter Farm Event Venue’s Mother’s Day on the Farm,...
It was a certified mom-palooza at Potter Farm Event Venue’s Mother’s Day on the Farm, celebrating veteran moms and first timers.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a certified “Mom-Palooza” at the Potter Farm Event Venue’s Mother’s Day on the Farm. It was a celebration of moms with years of experience and first-time mothers.

“I was most excited just seeing him for the first time and seeing him grow every day,” said Riley Hurt, a first-time mother. “The scariest part was giving birth.”

“Just knowing that there is somebody that depends on me, and just someone I can show unconditional love to,” said Kirstie Reynolds, a Bowling Green mother for the last two years.

Some local mothers also shared some of the tips and tricks they have learned from their mothers.

“She has instilled so many things in me. She is the world’s greatest mother,” said Tammy Hightower, a local mother for 15 years. “She is the anchor that holds us all together.”

“My mom is very strong. She always gets the job done, no matter what,” said Hurt.

While they all admitted that parenting may not be the easiest job in the world, each mother agreed it is always worth it at the end of the day.

“I was actually told I could not have kids, so when I found out I could, my life just changed,” said Reynolds. “I can see life, and the world, from a different perspective. I have learned a lot of patience.”

“I pour my heart and soul into being a mom to my kids,” said Hightower. “There are days that I definitely want to pull my hair out and need a break, but they are my heart and soul. I just love them.”

Happy Mother’s Day to every mother, expecting mother and mother-like figure!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Michelle Meredith was driving on I-65 to Bowling Green with her granddaughter, when her car was...
Cave City woman’s car struck by lightning while driving on interstate
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure
Police: Man arrested in Madisonville for indecent exposure
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?

Latest News

Daniel Cameron visits Bowling Green ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Primary
Daniel Cameron visits Bowling Green ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Primary
Republican Governor Candidate Daniel Cameron made a campaign stop in Bowling Green.
Daniel Cameron visits Bowling Green days before the 2023 Kentucky Primary
A Bowling Green favorite Beech Bend Park is now open for the summer season.
Beech Bend Amusement Park officially open for the 2023 season
67 year-old Nancy Thompson graduate from UofL Saturday with a Philosophy degree after a 50 year...
‘I promised myself that I would finish’: UofL student graduates after 50-year journey