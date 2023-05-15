Bowling Green mothers explain the importance of motherhood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a certified “Mom-Palooza” at the Potter Farm Event Venue’s Mother’s Day on the Farm. It was a celebration of moms with years of experience and first-time mothers.

“I was most excited just seeing him for the first time and seeing him grow every day,” said Riley Hurt, a first-time mother. “The scariest part was giving birth.”

“Just knowing that there is somebody that depends on me, and just someone I can show unconditional love to,” said Kirstie Reynolds, a Bowling Green mother for the last two years.

Some local mothers also shared some of the tips and tricks they have learned from their mothers.

“She has instilled so many things in me. She is the world’s greatest mother,” said Tammy Hightower, a local mother for 15 years. “She is the anchor that holds us all together.”

“My mom is very strong. She always gets the job done, no matter what,” said Hurt.

While they all admitted that parenting may not be the easiest job in the world, each mother agreed it is always worth it at the end of the day.

“I was actually told I could not have kids, so when I found out I could, my life just changed,” said Reynolds. “I can see life, and the world, from a different perspective. I have learned a lot of patience.”

“I pour my heart and soul into being a mom to my kids,” said Hightower. “There are days that I definitely want to pull my hair out and need a break, but they are my heart and soul. I just love them.”

Happy Mother’s Day to every mother, expecting mother and mother-like figure!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.