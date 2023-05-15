Drier skies returning soon!

Chances for rain decrease after Tuesday
By Dana Money
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and storms were in the area this morning and evening for your Mother’s Day. Tomorrow will have scattered rain and storm chances as well.

Rain chances are increasing for Tuesday as a low pressure is set to sweep through the region. After Tuesday, we will have multiple days with low-to-no rain chances. Wednesday will be absolutely GORGEOUS with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Small, pop-up rain chances will be present through the rest of the week, but not likely. It’ll be a great week to get outside, mow the lawn, and have some picnic lunches! The dry trend will likely continue through the end of the month, with the 8-14 day outlook pointing to drier-than-normal conditions. You’ll want to up the sunscreen use and water intake, we are nearing summertime! UV indexes are sitting high to very high every day now, so the risks for sunburn and dehydration are definitely there!

