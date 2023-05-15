A Few Tuesday Storms
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not much more than an isolated shower or storm possible tonight. Now we might start Tuesday with a little rain, but a few more storms are expected to develop during the afternoon. A storm or two could produce strong winds and hail. The tornado threat is low, but not completely zero. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms.
Wednesday looks absolutely GORGEOUS with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. There could be a few storms Friday and into Saturday as another front slides into the area.
