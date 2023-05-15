A Few Tuesday Storms

By David Wolter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not much more than an isolated shower or storm possible tonight. Now we might start Tuesday with a little rain, but a few more storms are expected to develop during the afternoon. A storm or two could produce strong winds and hail. The tornado threat is low, but not completely zero. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms.

A few storms in the afternoon could contain strong winds and hail.
Wednesday looks absolutely GORGEOUS with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. There could be a few storms Friday and into Saturday as another front slides into the area.

