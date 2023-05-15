Kentucky sees rise in registered Republican voters ahead of primary election

Election Day.
Election Day.(Photo by Element5 Digital)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Republican voter registration climbed by more than 2,000 voters last month, according to new data from the Kentucky Secretary of State.

Republican voters account for 45.8% of the electorate in Kentucky, while Democratic voters make up 44.2% of the total electorate, according to the latest figures released last week. As for the registration by person, there are 1,587,549 registered Republicans and 1,534,586 Democratic voters.

“Increased voter registration is good, but only if voters show up at the polls,” said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. “We expect a low turnout, so I hope all eligible voters will exercise their right to vote in this primary.”

The deadline to register to vote in this year’s May 16 primary was April 17. Within the first 17 days of April, the secretary’s office said 5,817 new voters registered while 3,250 were removed due to varying reasons such death of voters, voters who became convicted felons and those who moved out of the state.

There are 346,463 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 10% of the electorate, according to the news release.

Polling locations can be found at govote.ky.gov. Check your party affiliation anytime at this link.

