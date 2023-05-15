Logan County Chamber of Commerce leases vacant lots for greenspace

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Chamber of Commerce entered into a lease agreement with Deborah Hirsch on behalf of the Sadie Nuay Charitable Foundation for two vacant lots at the corners of 4th and Main Street in Russellville.

The lots originally held nine buildings that were torn down to make way for two boutique hotels, restaurants, and an ice cream parlor. When those plans fell through in 2019, the land was put up for sale and the city required barriers to be built around the properties.

The land will be converted into green spaces and provide more room for events being held in downtown Russellville.

“Following our 2022 Logan County Tobacco and Heritage Festival, we realized we were in desperate need of space downtown on the square,” said Polly Steenbergen, executive director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

Workers have taken down the walls and the conversion of the area into useable green space has begun.

“It has been a great process working with the owner of those lots to better our downtown area. To make them into green spaces that are useable for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and its events,” said Steenbergen.

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will hold complete control of the usage of the properties unless indicated otherwise by the Chamber of Commerce.

The leasing of the property is made possible by funds raised by the 360 members of the Chamber through membership dues and fundraising events held throughout the year.

