Logan County Chamber of Commerce leases vacant lots for greenspace

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce entered into a lease agreement with Deborah Hirsch on...
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce entered into a lease agreement with Deborah Hirsch on behalf of the Sadie Nuay Charitable Foundation for two vacant lots at the corners of 4th and Main Street in Russellville.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Chamber of Commerce entered into a lease agreement with Deborah Hirsch on behalf of the Sadie Nuay Charitable Foundation for two vacant lots at the corners of 4th and Main Street in Russellville.

The lots originally held nine buildings that were torn down to make way for two boutique hotels, restaurants, and an ice cream parlor. When those plans fell through in 2019, the land was put up for sale and the city required barriers to be built around the properties.

The land will be converted into green spaces and provide more room for events being held in downtown Russellville.

“Following our 2022 Logan County Tobacco and Heritage Festival, we realized we were in desperate need of space downtown on the square,” said Polly Steenbergen, executive director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

Workers have taken down the walls and the conversion of the area into useable green space has begun.

“It has been a great process working with the owner of those lots to better our downtown area. To make them into green spaces that are useable for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and its events,” said Steenbergen.

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will hold complete control of the usage of the properties unless indicated otherwise by the Chamber of Commerce.

The leasing of the property is made possible by funds raised by the 360 members of the Chamber through membership dues and fundraising events held throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit

Latest News

Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22,...
Barren County murder trial begins Tuesday
Election Day.
Kentucky sees rise in registered Republican voters ahead of primary election
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
KY State Capital
Southern Kentucky locals among latest appointed to state boards, commissions