Southern Kentucky locals among latest appointed to state boards, commissions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A slew of local professionals were named to various state boards and commissions last week.

The Office of Governor Andy Beshear made the announcements Friday. Among those on the list include attorneys from Bowling Green and Glasgow, a CEO of a bank in Hopkinsville and a professor at Western Kentucky University, among others.

Gov. Beshear appointed several to the position of Special Justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky, including:

Hon. Charles E. English of Bowling Green, representing the 2nd Supreme Court District.

Hon. T. Kelli Lester of Bowling Green, representing the 2nd Supreme Court District.

Hon. C. Michael Reynolds of Bowling Green, representing the 2nd Supreme Court District.

Hon. John Y. Brown III of Louisville, representing the 4th Supreme Court District.

Hon. Chadwick A. McTighe of Louisville, representing the 4th Supreme Court District.

Hon. Michael A. Wright of Louisville, representing the 4th Supreme Court District.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Sarah Hubbard as a member of the Kentucky Oral History Commission. The Governor has also reappointed Anthony Harkins.

Sarah Hubbard of Lexington is a librarian at the Lexington Public Library. She replaces Theresa May Osborne, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2027.

Anthony Harkins of Bowling Green is a professor at Western Kentucky University and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2027.

Kathryn Thomas, an attorney in Glasgow and former county attorney in Barren County, was appointed as a member of the state Board of Claims. She replaces Joshua Hicks, who was not confirmed by the Senate, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 29, 2025.

Samuel Wright of Mayking was named chairperson of the Board of Claims. He is a former justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Elizabeth Griffin McCoy as a member of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

Elizabeth McCoy of Hopkinsville is CEO of Planters Bank. She replaces Thomas Abell, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2028.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Darris Russell as a member of the Mine Safety Review Commission.

Darris Russell of Central City is an attorney. He replaces George Miller, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 24, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has appointed the Honorable Laura Prater Russell as Circuit Judge for the 30th Judicial Circuit, Family Division 5, of Kentucky, effective June 1, 2023.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Ben Hale and William Jones as members of the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance Authority.

Ben Hale of Prestonsburg is retired. He replaces Michael Plummer, who was not confirmed by the Senate, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

William Jones of Prospect is an attorney at VanAntwerp Attorneys. He replaces Joe Childers, who was not confirmed by the Senate, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Kyle Henderson as a member of the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Kyle Henderson of Paducah is the business manager at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184. He replaces Robert Leo Miller, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending May 1, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Sydney Goetz as a member of the Kentucky Board of Architects.

Sydney Goetz of Louisville is an architect at UofL Health. She replaces Sarah Mascarich, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 19, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Timothy Murphy, Jill Smith and Harry Sparks as members of the Finance and Administration Architectural Services Selection Committee.

Timothy Murphy of Lexington is the principal-in-charge at Murphy Group Architects. He replaces Thomas Rexford Cecil, who resigned and whose term subsequently expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 24, 2024.

Jill Smith of Louisville is an architect and owner of Civic Consultants Inc. She replaces Susan Biasiolli, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 24, 2024.

Harry Sparks of Ryland Heights is a retired architect. He replaces Mark Ryles, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 24, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Ashima Gupta as a member of the Advisory Council for Medical Assistance.

Ashima Gupta of Louisville is a physician and shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Fareesh Kanga as a member of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Advisory Committee.

Fareesh Kanga of Lexington is a physician at the University of Kentucky Department of Psychiatry and HealthFirst Bluegrass. She replaces Christopher Peters, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 6, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Orbrey Gritton as a member of the Animal Control Advisory Board.

Orbrey Gritton of Lawrenceburg is County Judge/Executive of Anderson County. He replaces Misti Drew, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 24, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Troy Young as a member of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Troy Young of Lawrenceburg is Mayor of the City of Lawrenceburg. He replaces Grayson Vandegrift, who no longer holds an elected position, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 1, 2023.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Dani Bradley and William Rudie as members of the Center for School Safety.

Dani Bradley of Versailles leads project development at Trace Creek Construction. She replaces Denise Bailey, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2027.

William Rudie of Ashland is a school resource officer and Deputy Boyd County Sheriff. He replaces James Poynter, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Loren Wolff as a member of the Commission on Small Business Innovation and Advocacy.

Loren Wolff of Covington is an attorney at DBL Law. She replaces Robert Hudson, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has appointed David Kloiber as a member of the Health Insurance Advisory Council. The Governor has also reappointed Dr. Rajan Amin, Carrie Banahan, Clay Ford, Mark Kleiner, Melissa Metzger, Richard Seckel, Jordan Swanson and Dr. John Wernert.

David Kloiber of Lexington is a financial manager. He replaces Paul Nesbitt, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2025.

Rajan Amin of Prospect is a physician at the Amin Family Medical Center and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

Carrie Banahan of Lexington is executive director of the Office of the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

Clay Ford of Owensboro is a partner at EM Ford and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

Mark Kleiner of Prospect is owner of Preferred Insurance Group and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

Melissa Metzger of Louisville is an attorney at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

Richard Seckel of Lexington is director of the Kentucky Equal Justice Center and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

Jordan Swanson of Prospect is the Kentucky market president at Humana and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

John Wernert of Louisville is a physician at Norton Healthcare and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 22, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Joni Gibson, Nadia Green, Cheryl Greene and James Powell as members of the Somerset Community College Nominating Commission.

Joni Gibson of Somerset is retired. She replaces Whitney Wilburn, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2027.

Nadia Green of Somerset is a licensed massage therapist at Bramble Chiropractic. She replaces Dwight Sears, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2027.

Cheryl Greene of West Somerset is retired. She replaces Mary Lou Brown, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2027.

James Powell of Somerset is an adjunct instructor at Campbellsville University and case manager at Cornerstone Case Management. He replaces Christi Henderson, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 8, 2027.

Gov. Beshear has reappointed Joseph Berry, DeAnna Brangers, Andrew Cole, Michelle Mudd, Lauren Palmer and Mary Steely as members of Serve Kentucky.

Joseph Berry of Owensboro is executive director of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2026.

DeAnna Brangers of Prospect is vice chair of the Republican Party of Kentucky and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2026.

Andrew Cole of Crestview Hills is director of campus ministry at Thomas More College and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2026.

Michelle Mudd of Louisville is a civic volunteer and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2026.

Lauren Palmer of Verona is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2026.

Mary Steely of Sebree is the Henderson regional campus coordinator for Murray State University and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2026.

Gov. Beshear has reappointed Danny Ford as a member of the Board of Auctioneers.

Danny Ford of Mount Vernon is the principal auctioneer and broker at Ford Brothers Inc. Auctioneers and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 31, 2025.

