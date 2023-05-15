Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

