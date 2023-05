BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The upcoming Steve Lutz Basketball Camp will be in session from June 5-7 in Diddle Arena.

The camp is open to any and all entrants from the 1st grade through 8th grade.

If you’d like to sign your child up for the camp you can register through this link: http://goto.ps/3ACfLoz

