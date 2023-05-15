WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia. (Credit: @brilayfield/TMX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Taylor Swift came to the defense of one of her fans during Saturday’s concert in Philadelphia.

People Magazine reports Swift called out security for how they handled a fan.

The incident came as Swift was singing her hit song “Bad Blood.”

As she was singing, Swift points off stage and says, “She’s fine” and “she wasn’t doing anything.”

She starts to walk away but then quickly comes back and yells at security to “stop.”

Swift continued singing the song without skipping a beat.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok and has over 10 million views.

Swift allegedly gave the fan tickets to attend her concert again Sunday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Swift and to representatives at Lincoln Financial Field but has not heard anything back.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Have an indoor plan for Mother's Day
Gusty showers and storms possible tomorrow
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
KY State Capital
Southern Kentucky locals among latest appointed to state boards, commissions
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville
A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shark attacks kayak of man fishing