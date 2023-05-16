Caution day issued for Tuesday

Stay weather aware as we head through midday and afternoon
By Dana Money and Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are starting the morning off relatively dry before stronger shower and storm chances arrive around midday.

The main threats with storms will be damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out

A CAUTION day has been issued for today ahead of chances for strong to severe storms. The main timing for these storms will be between 11 AM and 4 PM today, make sure to get out and vote as soon as you can! Threats associated with today’s storms include the following: damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes that cannot be completely ruled out. The greatest chance for storms will occur for those along and East of I-65. Make sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts.

Wednesday will be calmer with lots of sunshine and highs nearing 80°. It’ll be the perfect day to get caught up on any outdoor chores that may have been neglected this past week due to the spotty showers and storms we saw. Summer-like mugginess along with the chance for isolated showers will exist through the late week and weekend before we dry out into next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22,...
Barren County murder trial begins Tuesday
One person injured after accident on I-65
One person injured after truck overturns on interstate
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub

Latest News

Strong to severe storms will be possible today
Caution day issued for Tuesday
A cold front will move across the area Tuesday afternoon bringing the risk of severe storms...
Some Stronger Tuesday Storms
A few storms in the afternoon could contain strong winds and hail.
A Few Tuesday Storms
Cloudy and humid with a few showers possible!
Cloudy and humid with a few showers possible!