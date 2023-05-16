Caution day issued for Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are starting the morning off relatively dry before stronger shower and storm chances arrive around midday.

The main threats with storms will be damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out

A CAUTION day has been issued for today ahead of chances for strong to severe storms. The main timing for these storms will be between 11 AM and 4 PM today, make sure to get out and vote as soon as you can! Threats associated with today’s storms include the following: damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes that cannot be completely ruled out. The greatest chance for storms will occur for those along and East of I-65. Make sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts.

Wednesday will be calmer with lots of sunshine and highs nearing 80°. It’ll be the perfect day to get caught up on any outdoor chores that may have been neglected this past week due to the spotty showers and storms we saw. Summer-like mugginess along with the chance for isolated showers will exist through the late week and weekend before we dry out into next week.

