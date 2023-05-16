Craft touts U.N. experience, hometown roots ahead of primary election during ‘election eve rally’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A crowd of about 100 people gathered at Glasgow High School Monday evening to hear a top GOP candidate’s final campaign push ahead of Kentucky’s primary election on Tuesday.

Kelly Craft, dressed in a shirt donned with a “Scotties” mascot, spoke to the crowd during an “Election Eve Rally,” as her campaign called it. She echoed sentiments already addressed during several events along the campaign trail such as her plans to make changes to Kentucky’s education system and schools, defeating “woke ideology” and putting conservative values into play.

Craft is a 1980 graduate of Glasgow High School and hails from Barren County’s Guilfoil family.

“It all started around that kitchen table,” Craft said.

Calling it a “full circle moment,” Craft touted her ties to small-town living and humble upbringings – stark contrasts to her current social status and residence. She is married to billionaire coal executive Joe Craft and lives in Lexington.

Max Wise, Craft’s running mate and a state senator, lauded Craft, saying she was the hardest working candidate in the crowded GOP pool this spring.

Kentucky’s GOP primary race has been marked by inflamed positions and political anathema as 12 candidates vie for the Republican nomination. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appears to be Craft’s main opponent this election cycle.

A poll conducted May 10-12 by Emerson College shows Cameron ahead of Craft with 33% of the expected vote. Of the 500 polled, 17.6% said they would vote for Craft.

Cameron has touted an endorsement from former President Donald Trump even though Craft worked as ambassador to the United Nations while he was president.

The latest political endorsement Craft received was from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another member of the GOP who has taken similar positions against “woke ideology” and the Democratic party. Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz has also endorsed Craft.

“You’ve had a woke, liberal governor who’s put a radical agenda ahead of Kentuckians,” DeSantis said of Gov. Andy Beshear. “The stakes couldn’t be higher. I know what it takes to stand up for what’s right, and Kelly Craft’s got it.”

Two other candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination this spring, but polling shows incumbent Andy Beshear has high approval ratings. He will likely advance to the General Election this fall.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams expects a low voter turnout this May, according to a recent press release from his office. The race for governor will officially conclude later this fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.