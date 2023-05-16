Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO is home to award-winning journalism in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville. WBKO is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, Telemundo, CW and H&I affiliates. We are proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally in an encouraging environment. Bowling Green is the third largest and fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, an active arts scene, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored.

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO-TV is seeking a hardworking and innovative Creative Services Producer. You will fulfill a variety of multimedia functions which include shooting and editing video, conceptualizing, and writing creative projects for commercial clients, station promotions and other station projects. Candidate should have a strong eye for layout, design, and truly enjoy creative thinking and visual problem solving. We are seeking a team-oriented person who thrives while working with clients, including our News Department and Sales Departments.

What We Expect from You:

Commercial and station promotion production, including shooting video, lighting, editing, and script writing.

Build audience affinity for the WBKO News brand to grow audience on broadcast, digital and social platforms.

Develop new and creative ideas to market clients, news, and programming.

Responsible for all internal and external marketing messages and placement

Aid in planning and execution of station events and serve as liaison with community organizations.

What You Can Expect from Us:

An inclusive team environment

Mentorship

Training and ongoing support

Clear guidelines and communication from station leadership

Abilities to cross-train and learn other skills in the newsroom

Qualifications/Requirements:

Professional experience in creative, commercial, and/or promotional marketing.

Advanced knowledge of Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and Photoshop.

Strong knowledge of DSLR cinematography.

Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills with internal and external clients.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Collaborative worker aimed at helping clients achieve positive results.

Savvy networker who can develop and maintain successful internal and external business relationships.

Additional Info:

