DIRECTOR/MASTER CONTROL OP. (P/T)

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO is home to award-winning journalism in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville. WBKO is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, Telemundo, CW and H&I affiliates. We are proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally in an encouraging environment. Bowling Green is the third largest and fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, an active arts scene, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored.

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO-TV, a Gray Television, ABC, FOX, Telemundo, and CW affiliate, is seeking a dynamic, tech-savvy individual to join our award-winning team. This part-time director/master control operator position entails prepping on-air elements for three channels as well as directing live, pre-recorded, and web productions.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Studio Production

Master Control Switching

Recording programming

Satellite downlink operation

Ingest programming and advertising into automation system

Direct live newscast following station guidelines

Monitor all on-air streams

Assist in maintenance and upkeep of work environment

Responsible for studio set up

Other duties, tasks, and responsibilities may be assigned at any time

What You Can Expect from Us:

An inclusive team environment

Mentorship

Training and ongoing support

Clear guidelines and communication from station leadership

Abilities to cross-train and learn other skills in the newsroom

Qualifications/Requirements:

Prior broadcast or video experience is preferred, but training is provided

Must be able to perform accurately under the pressure of live television operation

Must have developed and displayed responsible work habits with minimal supervision

Able to handle an active environment and meet deadlines

Must be able to work flexible days, hours, and holidays

Some Adobe, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro knowledge is a plus

Motor Vehicle Record check required

