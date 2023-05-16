Drying Out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather is settling down and we are looking nice this evening. As humidity levels decrease, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 50s later tonight.

A few showers Thursday afternoon, but better chances Friday night into Saturday morning.

Wednesday features lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Thursday should be mostly dry, but a shower is possible later in the day. Another cold front is likely to bring some rain Friday night into part of Saturday. Once the wet weather departs, some very pleasant weather settles in for the rest of the weekend.

