Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Alice Wade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alice Wade and her family spent years housing children with disabilities from Guatemala as they visited the area for life-changing and life-saving surgeries.

Between 1995 and 2002, the Wade family provided homeschooling and a home for 37 children.

Organizations that needed to place these children in good homes knew that Alice and her family were more than willing and capable to answer the call.

“When I placed a child in that home, I never once worried about it. I would have put my own children in that home,” said Dixie Hawes Falk, retired Placement Director for Children of Americas.

Her compassion and drive come from her faith.

“If you read the Bible, God says that family is important. We were willing to take in as many children as need be and give them that family whether on a temporary or permanent basis,” said Wade.

Alice’s husband Jerry and their children were also enthusiastic about opening their home and inviting these children into their family.

“We’ve always had the opinion that if there’s one bean in the pot, that’s enough to share. God put it on my heart and Jerry’s heart that we were supposed to help people,” said Wade.

Their family also includes two adopted daughters that they took in.

Alice has kept up with the children since they left her care and they fondly remember the time and attention they were given during their stay.

“I gave them stability and I said ‘I love you often,” said Wade. “I think that’s exceedingly important. We all need to know that we’re loved.”

The Wade family is currently involved with Adult Foster Care through Lifeskills, providing care for adults with disabilities.

