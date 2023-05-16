Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO is home to award-winning journalism in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville. WBKO is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, Telemundo, CW and H&I affiliates. We are proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally in an encouraging environment. Bowling Green is the third largest and fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, an active arts scene, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored.

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO is seeking a news director who wants to help shape future journalists. We are looking for a leader that loves teaching and training. A community-oriented leader with a strong working knowledge of community issues and needs, sound journalistic principles, and overseeing all content gathering and presentation.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Responsible for ensuring that WBKO not only wins the big story of the day, but also big events coverage.

Provide innovative, hard news content on all platforms.

General knowledge of strategic planning and management of budget is a plus.

Participate in editorial and planning meetings.

Execute breaking news and severe weather coverage plans.

Oversee & provide feedback for all newsroom employees.

Review content on all platforms for journalistic balance.

Retain, recruit, and hire on an ongoing basis.

Work closely with the General Manager and other department managers to achieve the company’s overall performance goals.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Applicants should have at least four years of newsroom management experience, and a 4-year college degree is preferred.

Additional Info:

