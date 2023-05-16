One person injured after truck overturns on interstate

One person injured after accident on I-65
One person injured after accident on I-65(Warren County Emergency Management Agency)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person suffered minor injuries after an accident with their box truck vehicle on the interstate.

On Monday morning, Warren County Emergency Management Agency was notified by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about an injury accident involving an overturned commercial vehicle.

Officials responded to the scene and saw a box truck with automobile parts turned on its side. The person who occupied the vehicle was out and treated by EMS for minor injuries.

It was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle and attempted to overcorrect which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The ramp from I-65 South to I-65 North was closed for about three hours to clean up and remove the vehicle.

The ramp is now back open.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22,...
Barren County murder trial begins Tuesday
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Logan County Chamber of Commerce leases vacant lots for greenspace
Logan County Chamber of Commerce leases vacant lots for greenspace
Kentucky sees rise in registered Republican voters ahead of primary election
Kentucky sees rise in registered Republican voters ahead of primary election
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
GRAPHIC: Police: WKU college student raped by men, use her debit card
GRAPHIC: Police: WKU college student raped by men, use her debit card