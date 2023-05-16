One person injured after truck overturns on interstate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person suffered minor injuries after an accident with their box truck vehicle on the interstate.

On Monday morning, Warren County Emergency Management Agency was notified by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office about an injury accident involving an overturned commercial vehicle.

Officials responded to the scene and saw a box truck with automobile parts turned on its side. The person who occupied the vehicle was out and treated by EMS for minor injuries.

It was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle and attempted to overcorrect which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The ramp from I-65 South to I-65 North was closed for about three hours to clean up and remove the vehicle.

The ramp is now back open.

