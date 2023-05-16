Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight

Deputies say two men were shot and one man was stabbed during the fight in Semmes, Alabama. (WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama man accidentally shot and killed his twin brother during a fight with another man, WALA reports.

Deputies say two men were shot and one man was stabbed in Semmes, Alabama, around 8 p.m. Friday.

Semmes police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they rushed to a home after shots were fired.

According to Capt. Terri Hall, 52-year-old Walker Coleman walked to a house and started yelling for the people inside to come out.

“So basically what transpired, Mr. Coleman was yelling some stuff from the street on Western Hills Drive,” Hall said. “Two brothers came out and a physical altercation ensued.”

Hall says 37-year-old Brenton and Trenton McVay came out and started beating Coleman with weapons.

According to investigators, that’s when Coleman then pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton McVay.

Hall says Brenton McVay started pistol whipping Coleman, causing his gun to fire, and the bullet hit his brother Trenton McVay in the chest.

“One of the brothers pulls out a gun and begins beating Mr. Coleman with the gun. That gun goes off, resulting in Mr. Coleman getting struck in the hand and Trenton McVay dying,” Hall said.

Hall says both Brenton McVay and Coleman are in stable condition at the hospital.

Neither are in custody or under arrest. She says the district attorney’s office will decide if they could face charges.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with Trenton McVay’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says these items were seized from a Center...
Authorities seize plethora of drugs, more than $50K cash from Bowling Green apartment
Inell D. Crayton, 27, of Scottsville, is charged in the shooting death of KeShawn Sarver, 22,...
Barren County murder trial begins Tuesday
One person injured after accident on I-65
One person injured after truck overturns on interstate
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher
Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together