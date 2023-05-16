Police searching for missing Glasgow teen

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen.

According to the department’s Facebook page, 13-year-old Tabitha Gamel was last seen on Olivia Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

She is 5′1″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Officer Garth Bragg.

