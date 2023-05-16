Sports Connection 5-14-23: Steve Lutz and Brandon Combs

Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sports Connection 5-14-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day is back with Brian Webb as they have a huge show this week. First they talk about the end to the WKU Softball season and the resurgence of the WKU Baseball team. And they preview the 2023 high school baseball and softball district tournaments. Later they talk to the new man on campus, the new head coach of the WKU Men’s Basketball team, Steve Lutz. Then they talk to the Athletic Director of Warren East High School, Brandon Combs.

Sports Connection 5-14-23: Steve Lutz interview
Sports Connection 5-14-23: Brandon Combs interview

