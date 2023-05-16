This weeks JA People of Action is Franklin Bank & Trust Company

Franklin Bank & Trust Company is “Hometown Banking at its Best Since 1958.” Their team will make you feel at home when visiting one of their locations and have been a partner to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky for many years. Franklin Bank & Trust offers a variety of checking and savings accounts, CDs, IRAs, consumer, commercial, and home loans, internet banking for full financial services, and many other offerings. Their partnership has been a pivotal part of many JA fundraising events including golf tournaments, classroom programs, the Hall of Fame, JA Inspire Virtual, and JA Classic. Service has also been a large part of this partnership and we are thankful to have volunteers from Franklin Bank & Trust each year.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.