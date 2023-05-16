Two men arrested after death investigation

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have arrested two men after investigating the death of a woman on Gary Avenue.

On May 14, BGPD responded to a residence on Gary Avenue for an unresponsive female. When they arrived they found Jazzmyne Rose Fikes, 44, in cardiac arrest.

Fikes was unable to be revived and she was pronounced dead.

She had a physical condition which caused her to be bedridden. The condition of her body and the condition of the residence led to the arrest of two men, Lonnie and Alexander Leonard.

Alexander Leonard was arrested and charged with Knowingly Abuse/Neglect of an Adult by Person.
Lonnie 55, claimed to be a paid caretaker for Fikes. Alexander, 49, said he was a caregiver when Lonnie was working or unavailable. Fikes was malnourished, severely underweight, and was wearing a maggot-infested adult diaper.

Lonnie Leonard was arrested and charged with Knowingly Abuse/Neglect of an Adult by Person.
Both men were charged with Knowingly Abuse/Neglect of an Adult by Person.

They are both in the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

