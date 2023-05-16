Vintage plane crashes in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two pilots were able to walk away from the wreckage of a vintage plane they were flying after making an emergency crash landing in a western Kentucky field.

During the later afternoon of May 15, the World War I era plane, built in 1913, had taken off from an airport in Hopkins County after refueling and was heading to Bowling Green. While flying at 1,500 feet, the plane’s engine lost power.

The pilots were able to set the plane down in an open field at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville in Muhlenberg County around 5:30 p.m. (Central time).

Neither pilot reported an injury, but Kentucky National Guard officials said one pilot checked into an area hospital to be evaluated.

The plane is one of only six of its kind remaining worldwide. It is also the only one certified for coast-to-coast flights. The aircraft was recently on display at an airshow in Indiana.

