Williams named head coach of Lady Gator Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School announced Terrance Williams as the new head coach for Lady Gator Basketball.

Coach Williams is a graduate of Jackson-Central Merry High School in Jackson, TN, and Western Kentucky University.

He served as an assistant coach with Gator Basketball under head coach Will McCoy for three years and most recently was boys head coach at Springfield High School in Springfield, TN.

A formal press conference to introduce Coach Williams will be held Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. in the Greenwood Main Gymnasium.

